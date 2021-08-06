Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps
COVID-19 numbers in Va.
Positivity rate increases to 6.8% | Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours

Latest News

Back-to-school shopping is in full force with a tax-free weekend ahead.
Back-to-school shopping tips to save time
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes...
Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area...
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town