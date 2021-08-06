Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

FILE- This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows pedestrians entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
FILE- This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows pedestrians entering CNN Center, the headquarters for CNN, in downtown Atlanta. CNN has fired three employees for violating its policy that employees must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The firings were revealed Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 as part of a memo sent by Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports.(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)
By DAVID BAUDER
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees.

“Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.

The memo was obtained by The Associated Press after its contents were first tweeted by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy. CNN offered no details on the firings, or where the employees were based.

Most of CNN’s offices are already open on a voluntary basis, and Zucker said more than a third of news staff members have returned. Proof of vaccination has been left to the honor system, he said, but that may change in coming weeks.

The CNN leader said that masks will be required in Atlanta, Washington and Los Angeles offices when people aren’t eating, drinking or in an enclosed private space. Even in offices where mask-wearing is not mandated, people should do what feels comfortable to them “without any fear of retaliation or judgment from co-workers,” he said.

The CNN memo also said a planned Sept. 7 company-wide return to the office will be delayed until at least early to mid-October. Other media companies have been making similar decisions because of the rise in COVID cases; the AP told employees on Thursday that an expected Sept. 13 return has also been delayed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps

Latest News

Ways to save on back-to-school supplies
Ways to find back-to-school savings
Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Two people dead, one seriously injured in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Cuomo impeachment probe nearly complete
School leaders in Hopewell will be holding a meeting on the rising COVID-19 cases and expanded...
Hopewell City Public Schools to hold town hall meeting on rising COVID-19 cases
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire