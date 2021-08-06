Chester woman accidentally loses winning lottery ticket worth $100,000

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chester woman threw away her lottery tickets thinking she didn’t win only to find out later that she was wrong.

Maria Pollard bought a few lottery tickets at a Walmart and after thinking she didn’t win, she threw them away. The sales associate retrieved the tickets out of the trash to check and realized that one of the tickets was a winner.

Pollard took her ticket to the Virginia Lottery Office and found out it was worth $100,000.

The ticket was a Money Maker Crossword 5X whose prizes range from 5 to 100,000 dollars.

According to Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.