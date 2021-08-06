Healthcare Pros
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Covington Police Officer saves woman as house begins to catch fire

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Just after midnight Thursday morning, Covington Police Officer Jacob Tolley beat the fire department to the scene of a massive house fire on South Ashland Ave.

James Nuckols, who lives on that street, recounted the blaze. “The house was fully engulfed, I guess the flames were going up 30, 40 feet.”

In just seconds, Tolley jumped into action, and it was all captured on his body camera.

With the flames from the first home starting to spread next door, Tolley ran up to the only way in and out of the house.

He escorted the elderly woman who lives there to safety, turning his back to the flames and shielding her from the heat.

Tolley escaped with only a few minor burns, and the woman was fine – just shaken up.

“I do remember looking back at the doorway we’d come out, I did see flames coming back into that doorway, so it was just a matter of a 20-second window that we had to get out,” said Tolley.

The 15-year law enforcement veteran reflected humbly on his actions.

“At the time I just reacted, I didn’t give any thought to it,” he said.

But neighbors who witnessed his heroism understand the true gravity of the moment.

“He’s over and above his duty, what he did,” said Nuckols. “He did something that only, it’s just instinct, but he went and saved her. I believe he saved her life.”

That eventually sunk in for Tolley.

“I went home and tried to sleep and I think everything hit me,” he said.

Just like word of his rescue hit the Covington community. It quickly became the talk of the town.

Tolley appreciates all the support he’s received.

“I had somebody thank me today who I had no idea who they were,” he said.

The community feels a little safer knowing Officer Tolley is on the lookout.

“It does my heart good to know that we have policemen like that guarding us while we are sleeping, while they’re patrolling at night,” said Nuckols.

Neighbors say the home that originally caught fire had been abandoned for about a decade.

The woman who was rescued from next door is currently staying with family while damage to her home is being evaluated.

No one sustained any major injuries.

