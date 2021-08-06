Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Carytown Watermelon Festival returns Sunday

Watermelon bowls at the Carytown Watermelon festival.
Watermelon bowls at the Carytown Watermelon festival.(Carytown Watermelon festival)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Carytown Watermelon Festival will be returning this weekend on Aug. 8 for its 39th year.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will stretch from the entrance of Carytown to the Byrd Theatre.

Carytown Watermelon festival map
Carytown Watermelon festival map(Carytown Watermelon festival)

Featuring over 3,000 watermelons, 80 musicians and 100 exhibitors this is one of the largest festivals in Richmond.

Signature watermelon items such as watermelon cocktails, marinated watermelon and watermelon salads will be available.

Bowls of watermelon will be sold for $1.

More information about this event is available on the Carytown Watermelon Festival’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Police identify 2 people killed in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
Water
Henrico man dies after boat capsizes on James River

Latest News

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the...
Henrico woman receives year of free groceries for being vaccinated from Kroger
The Richmond Fire Department will be unveiling a mural honoring the first Black career...
Richmond Fire Department to unveil mural honoring first Black career firefighters
RPS to host first ever Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair
RPS to host first ever Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair
First responders and Firehouse Sub employees holding donated water cases.
Firehouse Subs offers free subs in exchange for water bottle donations