Carytown Watermelon Festival returns Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Carytown Watermelon Festival will be returning this weekend on Aug. 8 for its 39th year.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will stretch from the entrance of Carytown to the Byrd Theatre.

Carytown Watermelon festival map (Carytown Watermelon festival)

Featuring over 3,000 watermelons, 80 musicians and 100 exhibitors this is one of the largest festivals in Richmond.

Signature watermelon items such as watermelon cocktails, marinated watermelon and watermelon salads will be available.

Bowls of watermelon will be sold for $1.

More information about this event is available on the Carytown Watermelon Festival’s website.

