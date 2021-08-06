Back-to-school shopping tips to save time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Back-to-school shopping is in full force with a tax-free weekend ahead. While many people are eager to save money, some might be eager to save some time, too.

Both Target and Walmart created online tools to help people buy school supplies quickly. Simply, select your school and grade level, then hit add to cart.

This process is explained in this video.

Amazon is another option that many people use to enjoy the convenience of having stuff shipped straight to their house.

Remember, that teachers can also make supply lists, and those who want to can grab some of those as well to support their child’s classroom.

Again, with the tax-free weekend ahead, people stand a chance to save some money. Many supplies will be tax-free, and clothes under $100 will be as well. Staples has school supplies all year round, and Best Buy often has the tech gear people might need. Also, Bed Bath and Beyond usually has a 20% off coupon.

Happy shopping!

