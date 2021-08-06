Arrests made in connection to drugs being smuggled into Henrico Jail

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Following a joint investigation, arrests have been made in connection to drugs being smuggled into Henrico Jail.

Henrico police and sheriff’s office started investigating a complaint involving a community member and inmates at the Henrico Jail beginning late July.

“During the investigation, inmates receiving medical treatment off-site obtained illegal narcotics and ultimately smuggled them into the facility and were intercepted,” a release said.

Henrico police arrested and charged 32-year-old Ebony Maria Wallace, of Richmond, with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, delivering drugs to a prisoner and conspiracy to violate the drug control act. Police also arrested and charged 45-year-old Sheri Crossley, of Richmond, with possession of a controlled substance.

Police said additional charges are pending against inmates already incarcerated.

“The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety and well-being of our inmates. Our mission continues to assist in rehabilitation and the overall security of our facilities. This collaborative investigation helps to keep our communities safe and drugs out of our facilities,” said Sheriff Alisa A. Gregory.

