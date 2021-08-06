Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New Widetech.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
Dozens of police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of shots fired at Your...
Two people dead, one seriously injured in overnight shooting at sports bar in Chesterfield
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond

Latest News

Virginia restaurants struggle to hire staffers amid vacillating pandemic
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix of the US sets record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water