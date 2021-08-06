14 injured in bus crash on I-95

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said 14 people were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline County.

Troopers were called around 11:36 a.m. to the bus crash on I-95 north

Police said the bus went off the road to the left and came to a rest in the embankment.

Virginia State Police said 14 people were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline County. (Virginia State Police)

The bus had about 43 passengers on board. Fourteen of those were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The remaining passengers were transported from the scene.

According to VDOT, traffic backups are 7.5 miles.

No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation continues.

