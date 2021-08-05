Virginia sees substantial increase in homeschooling families during the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bennetts in Radford thought they’d homeschool for just the 2020-2021 school year, but they discovered what thousands of other families have also learned for themselves, that homeschooling is the best option for them.

For many people, 2020 was a year for the history books and the scrapbooks.

“I kind of felt weird not having a year book,” mom Robyn Bennett said.

And this one holds many of the Bennetts’ priceless memories.

“Here is Appomattox,” she said.

This was her family’s first year homeschooling.

“Why not just try it and if we fail, we fail,” she said.

A big reason for making the switch from private school to home school was her son Kevin’s asthma, which affects the whole family.

“Viruses are a big deal for him,” Bennett said. “When the pandemic hit, I mean we pretty much closed down as a family.”

So homeschooling was really a no-brainer and Robyn and Kevin figured out what worked for them.

“I get to learn at my own pace, which is just a lot faster,” Kevin said.

“We could tailor it to what he was interested in and his skill set and just have some fun with it,” Bennett said.

And they’re not the only ones who took up homeschooling for the first time.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, there were over 20,000 more homeschoolers last year than in 2019, up from 38,282 to 59,638.

Steffanie Williams in Roanoke is a local expert on homeschooling who’s there to help those families just starting out.

“I mean it’s just my heart’s desire to pour into these mamas that are starting, who do feel like it’s so daunting,” Williams said. “To pour in and say, ‘You can do it. You can do it. Take it a step at a time.’”

And she literally wrote a book about that very thing.

“It’s called Eww... You Homeschool? Steps for Successful Homeschooling,” she said.

In it she chronicles her 18 years as a homeschool parent and offers advice and planning techniques for those beginning.

“I give tips on scheduling and goal-setting,” she said. “Talk about the beauty of time with your kids, it’s wonderful.”

And who knows, maybe one day Kevin will write a book about his homeschool experience too, because chapter one is already done.

“At the beginning of school, I thought that 6th grade would be a mess. Here’s why,” Kevin said, reading from an essay he wrote at the end of the school year. “Because of COVID-19 we had to quarantine, and because of quarantine we couldn’t go to school. I finished fourth grade and then we decided to homeschool. I’m introverted, so homeschooling and quarantine were really fun, but still I was worried about homeschool and how well I would do. But it turned out to be a lot of fun, even though I hated most of the books I read this year.”

Hey, no one said homeschooling was perfect.

