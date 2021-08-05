Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia House, Senate pass Democratic spending plan

General Assembly Building (FILE)
General Assembly Building (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House and Senate have given initial approval to budget legislation allocating billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money, each passing slightly different bills that lawmakers will have to reconcile.

The budget legislation would spend most of Virginia’s $4.3 billion share of American Rescue Plan funding on initiatives aimed at helping small businesses, improving air quality in public schools, bolstering mental health and substance-abuse treatment, increasing broadband access and replenishing the state’s unemployment trust fund.

The House passed its version early in the afternoon and the Senate then worked late into the night, eventually passing it with several amendments.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
COVID-19 numbers in Va.
Positivity rate increases to 6.8% | Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that employees should submit...
‘The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives’: Richmond mayor announces new vaccine mandate for city employees
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico

Latest News

Bird feeders OK to be put up again in Virginia
Richmond Coalition of Police Billboards
‘Richmond Coalition of Police’ calls for better pay on billboards
The event will take place on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Marshall High School on...
RPS to host first ever Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair
RPS to host first ever Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair
RPS to host first ever Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair