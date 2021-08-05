RPS superintendent to recommend requiring COVID vaccination for staff
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will recommend that staff be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kamras will include his recommendation in his RPS Direct update on Thursday night.
The recommendation will have to go before the school board for a vote.
This comes a day after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney imposed a vaccine mandate for city employees.
School board member Jonathan Young released the following statement:
“Vaccinated since I was first afforded the opportunity this spring, I encourage everyone to get the shot but to adopt a big-brother government mandate constitutes a gross abuse of persons’ civil liberties.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
