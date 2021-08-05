RPS superintendent to recommend requiring COVID vaccination for staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will recommend that staff be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kamras will include his recommendation in his RPS Direct update on Thursday night.

The recommendation will have to go before the school board for a vote.

This comes a day after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney imposed a vaccine mandate for city employees.

School board member Jonathan Young released the following statement:

“Vaccinated since I was first afforded the opportunity this spring, I encourage everyone to get the shot but to adopt a big-brother government mandate constitutes a gross abuse of persons’ civil liberties.”

