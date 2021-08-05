Healthcare Pros
RPS superintendent to recommend requiring COVID vaccination for staff

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will recommend that staff be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kamras will include his recommendation in his RPS Direct update on Thursday night.

The recommendation will have to go before the school board for a vote.

This comes a day after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney imposed a vaccine mandate for city employees.

School board member Jonathan Young released the following statement:

“Vaccinated since I was first afforded the opportunity this spring, I encourage everyone to get the shot but to adopt a big-brother government mandate constitutes a gross abuse of persons’ civil liberties.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

