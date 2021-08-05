RPS hosts first ever Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools hosted its 1st ever Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair this year.

Kids were be able to get free immunizations, physicals and community resources. The total response was overwhelming for RPS who expected roughly a hundred students and parents. However, they had reached over 300 halfway through the fair.

“It just goes to show how needed this was for the community,” said Na-Keisha White, Head Nurse for Richmond Public Schools. ‘Every year we have trouble getting kids immunized and every little bit of help we can get is a good thing.”

The event took place on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Marshall High School on 4225 Old Brook Road. It was organized by school nurses who have pointed to lack of mandatory immunizations as a problem for years.

“It’s even more important this year because now we have a global pandemic,” White said. “You do not want to get the measles on top of it, or have a chickenpox outbreak, when we are already fighting against COVID-19.”

Due to the overwhelming response, RPS said they are already planning the Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair for next year.

For more information on immunization requirements, click here.

