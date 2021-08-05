‘Richmond Coalition of Police’ calls for better pay on billboards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Coalition of Police sponsored two billboards and released a statement calling for a salary increase for Richmond police officers.

The top billboard outlines what the salary of officers in the surrounding counties of Richmond make compared to what Richmond officers make. They claim to be the lowest-paid force in Central Virginia.

The top billboard also poses the question, “Are Richmonders getting the most qualified Police Officers?”

On the bottom billboard, it reads, “We love Richmond. We’ll continue serving and protecting its citizens. All we are asking for is competitive pay and staffing.”

On Facebook, the Richmond Coalitions share a photo of their billboards along with a statement outline the issue in more detail.

Richmond Coalition of Police Release from Aug. 4 (Richmond Coalition of Police)

