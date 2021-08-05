Proposal to reopen DMV locations passes Senate, heads to House

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A proposal to reopen DMV locations across the state is heading to the state House after passing Senate.

It means headaches over the DMV’s appointment-only schedule could soon be relieved since the state Senate agreed to a proposal to bring back walk-in services across the state.

The DMV has previously said that the appointment system was efficient and that customers appreciated it. However, not everyone agrees, as appointments are months out for in-person services.

The proposal is not a done deal yet as it heads to the House for consideration.

If it passes and the governor signs off, it will take effect 30 days later.

