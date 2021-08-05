News to Know for Aug. 5: Vaccine mandates for city employees; RPS Health Fair; Partly sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Highs In The 80′s

A slow warming trend will occur the next several days before the heat and humidity return in full force next week.

Today will be partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Richmond Fires Update

The Richmond Fire Department Investigations Unit has determined that a pair of overnight fires were arsons.

RFD was called around 12:21 a.m. to the 2100 block of Commerce Road for a building fire. (Richmond Fire Department.)

One fire occurred at a vacant metal storage building, and the other happened at a shed.

RFD said an investigator responded due to the fire since it was the second one in the same location within two hours.

New Vaccine Mandate

Richmond’s Mayor invoked a vaccine mandate for city employees, more than 3,000 of them, including those who telework.

Stoney said employees must show vaccine documentation by August 18.

All employees must be vaccinated by October 1, or face consequences. When appropriate, medical and religious exemptions will be granted.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says they are “seriously considering” this step as well. But school board member Jonathan Young says he’s against it, adding “a big-brother government mandate is precisely the wrong approach.”

Caroline County School Mask Policy

Caroline County Public Schools announced Tuesday on Facebook what their school mask policy will be.

In grades pre-kindergarten to fifth grade masks are required for students staff and visitors, regardless of vaccinations status. However, for grades six through 12 the policy is a mask optional for students, staff and visitors.

Masks are required for all on school buses and in Caroline County Public School cars.

This policy was adopted by the school board with a 3-2 vote, and the school board said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions and vaccines eligibility monthly.

Water Advisory Update

The Virginia Department of Health has lifted its recreational water advisory for the James River after a sewer line broke but says Tuckahoe Creek should still be avoided.

On July 27, about 300,000 gallons of raw sewage was released into a ditch that outfalls to Tuckahoe Creek. The release happened after a Goochland County Public Utilities force main ruptured near River Road.

Samples taken on Aug. 2 indicate that the levels have significantly decreased since the initial testing, leading officials to lift advisories for recreational water use.

However, testing of Tuckahoe Creek - which was impacted after the sewer line broke near River Road - still had elevated bacteria levels in two places.

Registration Holds

Students who do not submit their vaccination records or complete the exemption process will have registration holds placed on their accounts.

The deadline to submit vaccination records was July 15, but it is not too late for students to submit them or received an exemption. Registration holds start on Aug. 16 for students who do not submit the needed information.

VCU said it continues to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus and in the Richmond area. Currently, masks are required on campus for any student, faculty or staff member who has not turned in a vaccination record.

More information on VCU’s vaccination progress can be found, here.

RPS Health Fair

Richmond Public Schools will be hosting its 1st Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair this year.

Kids will be able to get free immunizations, physicals and community resources.

The event will take place on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Marshall High School on 4225 Old Brook Road.

For more information on immunization requirements, click here.

U.S. Women’s Soccer Beats Australia

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals and the United States won the bronze medal in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Australia on Thursday.

It was arguably the best the Americans had looked during the course of a rocky tournament that opened with an uncharacteristic 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Rapinoe set the tone early with a goal scored directly from a corner kick.

The loss spoiled the Australians’ first-ever trip to the medal round at the Olympics. No Australian soccer team, men or women, has ever won a medal.

Warwick Road Crash

Three people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating.

