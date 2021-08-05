LIVE at 2: Gov. Northam contemplating vaccine requirement for state workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is contemplating a vaccine requirement for state employees. He’s expected to announce his decision during a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

This comes a day after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced a vaccine mandate for city employees - the commonwealth’s first jurisdiction to make the requirement.

In the past 24 hours, 1,760 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia. That’s the highest number of cases reported in a single day since April 13.

Governor Northam’s press conference will be held at 2 p.m. - you can watch it live on NBC12.com or our Facebook page.

This is a developing story. It will be updated live during the press conference.

