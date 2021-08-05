Henrico parents create petition for universal masking in schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As a group of Henrico County parents and teachers advocate for universal masking in schools, Governor Ralph Northam drops a major masking bombshell citing a state law requiring school districts to follow CDC guidance.

On Thursday, Northam announced a law passed earlier this year by the General Assembly which requires in-person learning options in the fall, also forces districts to follow guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, that recommendation is for universal masking regardless of vaccination status.

This comes as more than 1,000 parents and teachers in Henrico signed a petition demanding this requirement come the start of school. While it is only one mitigation effort to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, one parent believes it is the most important.

“We know it’s an aerosolized virus,” said Sarah Johnson.

The rise in COVID-19 cases, specifically among children, has left the Henrico mom of three uneasy. Especially when it comes to Henrico County Public Schools’ (HCPS) mask policy.

“The current recommendation being masks optional; that did give me some concerns,” Johnson said.

In an email sent to families and staff on July 27, HCPS strongly recommended everyone wear masks in schools, but left it as a choice.

However, that may not be possible anymore.

Governor Northam announced Thursday a law passed earlier this year by the General Assembly not only requires in-person learning options at all public school districts this fall but also requires school systems to follow, “any currently applicable mitigation strategies...to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the CDC.”

The most recent CDC update happened July 27.

“The CDC recommends everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students, and visitors - regardless of vaccination status,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The Virginia Secretary of Education is said to be sending letters to superintendents by the end of day detailing the law and will monitor actions taken.

If school districts do not comply and require masks for now, legal action could follow.

NOW: @GovernorVA says state law passed earlier this year by General Assembly requires both in-person learning options and to follow CDC guidance (masks in schools). Northam says those school divisions thinking not about not having districts mask up, to check with legal counsel. — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) August 5, 2021

“Let’s start with a mask,” Johnson said. “At some point the numbers look better and it’s safer to ease back on those precautions then so be it.”

HCPS spokesman, Andy Jenks, sent a statement Thursday afternoon stating the district will always follow Virginia law.

“To go a bit further, even before today’s news conference, it’s a situation that we’ve continued to look at as circumstances and conditions keep changing,” Jenks said.

Since the CDC’s guidance on July 27, HCPS was already making arrangements to bring updated recommendation to the school board at its next public meeting on Thurs., Aug. 12.

“Flexibility throughout the pandemic has always been key, and with five more weeks until school begins (on Wednesday, Sept. 8) we are making a continued commitment to tracking the latest health conditions and guidance from health experts,” Jenks said.

“I trust that our school board and leadership will make the right call as we move forward,” Johnson said. “I’m hoping that they will.”

Meanwhile, HCPS said mask wearing is just one mitigation effort; physical distancing and frequent cleaning will happen. Plastic shields will also be offered to students and staff wanting an added layer of protection.

“Even if we put those plexiglass barriers, if students aren’t masked, we know that they only go so far,” Johnson said.

Jenks added by next week the school system plans to give families a more detailed plan for how the school year will unfold, including nuanced plans for athletics, band, chorus, field trips, etc.

The HCPS school board work session is scheduled for Thurs., Aug. 12 at 12:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., the school board will hold a public hearing on how to disperse the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.