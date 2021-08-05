Healthcare Pros
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking

Law requires adherence to current CDC guidance
A student with a mask on.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General Assembly will impact how schools handle masking this fall.

The law not only requires in-person learning options at all public school districts this fall but also requires school systems to follow “any currently applicable mitigation strategies...to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the CDC.”

The most recent CDC update came last week, with health officials recommending universal masking in schools.

“CDC recommends everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors including teachers, staff, students and visitors - regardless of vaccination status,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Virginia’s Secretary of Education was expected to send letters to superintendents by end of the day, detailing the law and saying that actions will be monitored. If school districts don’t comply by requiring masks, legal action could follow.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

