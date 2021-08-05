Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees

The governor is announcing details of Executive Order 18 Thursday afternoon
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, he announced Executive Order 18, which requires proof of vaccination for at-will, classified, waged and other salaried employees in the executive branch.

The order covers between 110,000 - 120,000 people.

It does apply to college and university employees who fall under the above classifications mentioned. It also applies to contractors.

It does not cover legislative or judicial and does not include K-12 staff and teachers, because they have their own powers and fall out of the governor’s control.

Northam is encouraging those entities to invoke similar policies and private businesses too.

The new mandate begins on Sept. 1. Anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated will have to provide a weekly negative COVID test.

There is an exemption for medical and religious reasons, but those employees, if approved, would have to show weekly proof of negative covid test.

Failure to comply is a “safety violation” and employees will face consequences.

The full executive directive can be read, here.

Henry Graff is learning more about the mandate and will have more tonight on NBC12.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
COVID-19 numbers in Va.
Positivity rate increases to 6.8% | Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps
RFD was called around 12:21 a.m. to the 2100 block of Commerce Road for a building fire.
Pair of overnight fires in Richmond determined to be arson
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that employees should submit...
‘The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives’: Richmond mayor announces new vaccine mandate for city employees

Latest News

Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
‘There are only so many beds’: COVID-19 surge hits hospitals
Audrey Chavous is the third $1-million winner for getting her vaccination.
18-year-old with 2 jobs, heading to college wins $1M in vaccination lottery
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
Biden administration’s mixed COVID messaging adds confusion on vaccines, masks
According to a statewide survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, 87% of adults in...
Majority of unvaccinated Virginian adults do not plan to get vaccine, poll says