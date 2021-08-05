Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, he announced Executive Order 18, which requires proof of vaccination for at-will, classified, waged and other salaried employees in the executive branch.

The order covers between 110,000 - 120,000 people.

It does apply to college and university employees who fall under the above classifications mentioned. It also applies to contractors.

It does not cover legislative or judicial and does not include K-12 staff and teachers, because they have their own powers and fall out of the governor’s control.

Northam is encouraging those entities to invoke similar policies and private businesses too.

The new mandate begins on Sept. 1. Anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated will have to provide a weekly negative COVID test.

There is an exemption for medical and religious reasons, but those employees, if approved, would have to show weekly proof of negative covid test.

Failure to comply is a “safety violation” and employees will face consequences.

The full executive directive can be read, here.

