Forecast: Summertime heat slowly making a comeback

RICHMOND, Va. - A slow warming trend will occur the next several days before the heat and humidity return in full force next week.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Heat and humidity return next week with heat indices near the triple digits

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

