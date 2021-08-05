Forecast: Summertime heat slowly making a comeback
Next rain chance happens Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slow warming trend will occur the next several days before the heat and humidity return in full force next week.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
First Alert: Heat and humidity return next week with heat indices near the triple digits
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
