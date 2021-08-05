Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Summertime heat slowly making a comeback

Next rain chance happens Saturday
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slow warming trend will occur the next several days before the heat and humidity return in full force next week.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Heat and humidity return next week with heat indices near the triple digits

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
In the past 24 hours, 1,717 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia. That’s the highest number of cases...
Virginia reports highest daily number of new COVID cases since April; positivity rate rises again
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that employees should submit...
‘The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives’: Richmond mayor announces new vaccine mandate for city employees
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico

Latest News

Forecast: Quiet weather to end the work week
Forecast: Heating up the next several days
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts 15 to 21 named storms in the...
Atlantic tropical activity likely ramps up soon
Tropics expected to turn more active soon
Tropics expected to turn more active soon