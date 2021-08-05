First Alert: High heat, humidity likely across Virginia next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Don’t put away the shorts and swimsuits quite yet, because forecast model guidance is hinting at an extended period of hotter than average temperatures next week.

It looks increasingly likely that Central Virginia will see at least several days with high temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index (the feels-like temperature) approaching 100 degrees. The worst heat is expected Tuesday through Friday.

Next week will likely bring several days in a row with high temperatures in the mid 90s and a heat index approaching 100. (WWBT)

The extended period of hot weather will be the result of a “Bermuda high pressure” off the east coast of the U.S., which will pump in heat and humidity with a southwest breeze across the eastern seaboard.

Remember to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks if spending time outdoors, and seek the AC as temperatures turn dangerously hot.

