First Alert: High heat, humidity likely across Virginia next week

Could be the hottest week of the summer so far
Heat builds next week across much of the U.S., including Central Virginia.
By Nick Russo
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Don’t put away the shorts and swimsuits quite yet, because forecast model guidance is hinting at an extended period of hotter than average temperatures next week.

It looks increasingly likely that Central Virginia will see at least several days with high temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index (the feels-like temperature) approaching 100 degrees. The worst heat is expected Tuesday through Friday.

Next week will likely bring several days in a row with high temperatures in the mid 90s and a...
The extended period of hot weather will be the result of a “Bermuda high pressure” off the east coast of the U.S., which will pump in heat and humidity with a southwest breeze across the eastern seaboard.

Remember to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks if spending time outdoors, and seek the AC as temperatures turn dangerously hot.

Next week, the NBC12 First Alert Weather Team will be sharing a special series of stories on Virginia’s summertime weather. Be sure to tune in during the evening news!

Forecast: Saturday could be wet, cooler
Forecast: Summertime heat slowly making a comeback
Forecast: Quiet weather to end the work week