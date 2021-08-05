Healthcare Pros
FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into violence during a flight.(Source: WPLG, ALFREDO RIVERA, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The nation’s top aviation regulator is asking local officials to consider filing criminal charges more often against people who act up during airline flights.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says airline crews often ask police to meet their plane when it lands because of unruly passengers.

In some cases, flight attendants report being assaulted.

Dickson says many of the passengers are interviewed by police and then released without any charges.

He calls that a missed opportunity to hold passengers accountable for dangerous behavior.

