Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

DGS: Capitol skylight replacement project completed

The Department of General Services (DGS) announced the Capitol Skylight replacement project has...
The Department of General Services (DGS) announced the Capitol Skylight replacement project has been completed.(Capital News Service)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services (DGS) announced the Capitol Skylight replacement project has been completed.

The former skylight at the Capitol portico plaza was replaced with a new granite compass rose inset and a new lighting element, which shines on the space where a sculpture of Thomas Jefferson is in the Capitol’s visitor center.

“We are pleased with the project results and delighted that we could finish it in time for lawmakers and visitors to return to Capitol Square for the special session,” Joe Damico, DGS Director, said.

Paving around the compass was also temporarily removed to replace the waterproofing membrane and insulation below.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
COVID-19 numbers in Va.
Positivity rate increases to 6.8% | Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps
RFD was called around 12:21 a.m. to the 2100 block of Commerce Road for a building fire.
Pair of overnight fires in Richmond determined to be arson
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that employees should submit...
‘The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives’: Richmond mayor announces new vaccine mandate for city employees

Latest News

Bird feeders OK to be put up again in Virginia
Richmond Coalition of Police Billboards
‘Richmond Coalition of Police’ calls for better pay on billboards
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia House, Senate pass Democratic spending plan
The event will take place on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Marshall High School on...
RPS to host first ever Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair