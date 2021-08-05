DGS: Capitol skylight replacement project completed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services (DGS) announced the Capitol Skylight replacement project has been completed.

The former skylight at the Capitol portico plaza was replaced with a new granite compass rose inset and a new lighting element, which shines on the space where a sculpture of Thomas Jefferson is in the Capitol’s visitor center.

“We are pleased with the project results and delighted that we could finish it in time for lawmakers and visitors to return to Capitol Square for the special session,” Joe Damico, DGS Director, said.

Paving around the compass was also temporarily removed to replace the waterproofing membrane and insulation below.

