Crews put out small fire at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews put out a small fire are Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

Crews were called around 9:15 p.m. to the hospital along Skipwith Road on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the fourth floor where there was a small fire.

Officials said the sprinkler system got the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation.

