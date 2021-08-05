Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file...
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file photo. It is the service's 5th National Security Cutter, the largest and most technically advanced class of cutter in the Coast Guard, with robust capabilities for maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national defense missions.(Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake/Coast Guard/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history.

The agency says multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners assisted with the effort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
COVID-19 numbers in Va.
Positivity rate increases to 6.8% | Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps
RFD was called around 12:21 a.m. to the 2100 block of Commerce Road for a building fire.
Pair of overnight fires in Richmond determined to be arson
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that employees should submit...
‘The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives’: Richmond mayor announces new vaccine mandate for city employees

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin 2-month-old with medical condition
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72
A search is underway for an injured cub that escaped from a wildlife rescue.
Bear cub rescued from California wildfire escapes rehab center
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire decimates California town