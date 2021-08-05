Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Children appear to be more vulnerable to delta variant

One of the biggest concerns with the delta variant is it appears to be targeting children more...
One of the biggest concerns with the delta variant is it appears to be targeting children more than the other strains of Covid.(Katie Aupperle)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the biggest concerns with the delta variant is it appears to be targeting children more than the other strains of Covid.

The timing couldn’t be worse as schools around the country begin to get back in session.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases involving kids jumped 86-percent during the last week of July. In the last week of July, the academy says kids made up 19 percent of overall cases in the country.

COVID cases among children rise 86%, pediatrics group says

Baptist Health pediatrician Dr. Jai Gilliam says these numbers are cause for concern. He says the delta variant is far more contagious. Dr. Gilliam says kids are getting sicker, and more quickly than before.

He says, in general, most kids will be able to tolerate the virus, but the delta variant is changing that.

“Turns out, kids are actually getting sick and dying from it,” Dr. Gilliam said. “So, one death is too much. If it’s your child, it’s definitely going to hit home. So, kids can get sick from coronavirus and kids can die from this. So, we wanna treat this virus with respect.”

Dr. Gilliam says families should review COVID-19 protocols in their school. He says wearing a mask is the best way to protect kids who are vulnerable.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond
COVID-19 numbers in Va.
Positivity rate increases to 6.8% | Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps
RFD was called around 12:21 a.m. to the 2100 block of Commerce Road for a building fire.
Pair of overnight fires in Richmond determined to be arson
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that employees should submit...
‘The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives’: Richmond mayor announces new vaccine mandate for city employees

Latest News

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is mandating state employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.
LIVE: Gov. Northam announces vaccine requirement for state employees
According to a statewide survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, 87% of adults in...
Majority of unvaccinated Virginian adults do not plan to get vaccine, poll says
The Virginia Department of Health reports the third child has died due to COVID-19...
Third child in Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’