Case continued for Chesterfield parents accused of storing son’s body in freezer

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in the death of their young son.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield parents accused of storing their 5-year-old son’s remains in a freezer for nearly two years made their first appearance in court.

Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer

Kassceen Weaver was seen walking into the courthouse Thursday morning.

He and his wife, Dina, were arrested back in May and charged with conspiring to hide a body and failing to render aid to a child.

Court documents detail alleged abuse at home where child was found in freezer

A raid on their Lookout Point Circle home led police to the disturbing discovery.

They remain out on bond and will be back in court in October.

