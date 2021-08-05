Healthcare Pros
Bird feeders OK to be put up again in Virginia

(WMTV)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says bird feeders are OK to put up again.

The number of sick bird cases has declined and remained concentrated in the northern region of Virginia. Experts still do not know what caused the bird’s illness.

Experts recommend that bird feeders and birdbaths be cleaned once a week with a bleach and water solution.

In a statement from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, people are reminded that birds do not depend on bird feeders at this time in the year and cases could resurge as the cause of this illness is unknown.

