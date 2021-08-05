All Virginia Community Colleges to require masks indoors

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) took to Twitter late Thursday morning to announce that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks indoors.

College President, John Downey, said this comes after each college president has notified of the change on Wednesday during a meeting with the Chancellor of Virginia Community Colleges.

Downey says while the mandate will stay in effect for the near future at the 40 community college campuses across the commonwealth, BRCC is working on ways to continue to keep a healthy campus atmosphere.

“On August 23 and 24 we’re going to be sponsoring vaccine clinics with the help of both Sentara RMH and Augusta Health,” Downey said. “So we’re really appreciative toward our hospital partners that they’re going to be able to have vaccination clinics on our campus.”

The new mandate begins Monday, August 9 at BRCC.

Another announcement made by Gov. Ralph Northam this week will also require staff at higher learning institutes to show proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or be tested each week.

Officials at BRCC say they are continuing to wait for more guidance on how that will be implemented.

Downey said because BRCC is a commuter campus, they are not checking vaccination records for students and it will not affect attending their fall classes.

“We don’t collect HIPAA information on most students so we’re not having a required vaccination mandate but we’re strongly encouraging our students to get vaccinated,” Downey said.

Classes begin this fall on Aug. 23 and students can still register for online or in-person classes.

