Virginia senators pushing to replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner sent a letter to Senate leaders Wednesday, August 4, urging them to provide legislation to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Some businesses in Charlottesville say they are in need of this cash.

“After 14 years of Maya and 23 years of running restaurants in Charlottesville, I really don’t know what next month is going to look like,” Maya co-owner Peter Castiglione said.

Castiglione’s business was one of the lucky ones to receive money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Thousands of businesses who applied for this money did not make the cut.

“I know a lot of people on the [Downtown Mall] got it,” Blue Ridge Country Store owner Dan Pribus said. “I didn’t get it. We just keep plugging along.”

Kaine and Warner’s letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) asked for additional funding to help struggling businesses.

The letter states: “We urge you to bring up legislation that provides the RRF with additional funding to meet the outstanding demand for the program. Virginia’s restaurants play a major role in the commonwealth’s economy, employing over 300,000 people prior to the pandemic. Ensuring that restaurants and similar small businesses in Virginia and across the country have the resources they need to stay solvent will facilitate a speedy economic recovery.”

If you would like to read the full letter from Kaine and Warner, click here.

