Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia senators pushing to replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (FILE)
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (FILE)(Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner sent a letter to Senate leaders Wednesday, August 4, urging them to provide legislation to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Some businesses in Charlottesville say they are in need of this cash.

“After 14 years of Maya and 23 years of running restaurants in Charlottesville, I really don’t know what next month is going to look like,” Maya co-owner Peter Castiglione said.

Castiglione’s business was one of the lucky ones to receive money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Thousands of businesses who applied for this money did not make the cut.

“I know a lot of people on the [Downtown Mall] got it,” Blue Ridge Country Store owner Dan Pribus said. “I didn’t get it. We just keep plugging along.”

Kaine and Warner’s letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) asked for additional funding to help struggling businesses.

The letter states: “We urge you to bring up legislation that provides the RRF with additional funding to meet the outstanding demand for the program. Virginia’s restaurants play a major role in the commonwealth’s economy, employing over 300,000 people prior to the pandemic. Ensuring that restaurants and similar small businesses in Virginia and across the country have the resources they need to stay solvent will facilitate a speedy economic recovery.”

If you would like to read the full letter from Kaine and Warner, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Richmond couple arrested near US Capitol on firearm charges

Latest News

VCU Monroe Park campus
VCU to place registration hold on students who do not submit vaccination records
The Virginia Department of Health is currently seeing roughly 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day.
VDH: COVID-19 testing doubles since mid-July
Budget Proposal from General Assembly would allow student athletes to profit on name, image,...
General Assembly supports change to allow student-athletes to profit off likeness
Central Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at childcare facilities...
Central Virginia sees ‘dramatic surge’ in COVID cases at childcare facilities, summer camps
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
3 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Richmond