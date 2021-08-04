Virginia reports highest daily number of new COVID cases since April; positivity rate rises again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 701,059 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, August 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

In the past 24 hours, 1,717 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia. That’s the highest number of cases reported in a single day since April 13.

Since the pandemic began, 701,059 total COVID-19 cases, 11,541 deaths have been reported and 31,546 patients have been hospitalized.

There are a total of 3,824 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 78,145 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 8,038,427 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 29,307 cases, 1,060 hospitalizations, 456 deaths

Henrico: 26,850 cases, 1,112 hospitalizations, 642 deaths

Richmond: 17,823 cases, 821 hospitalizations, 281 deaths

Hanover: 8,722 cases, 329 hospitalizations, 168 deaths

Petersburg: 4,063 cases, 178 hospitalizations, 89 deaths

Goochland: 1,525 cases, 61 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

Things are not looking good as more Central Virginia counties are seeing high levels of coronavirus transmission.

The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and Goochland with high levels of transmission.

Almost all other areas are seeing substantial transmission, the areas in orange. This comes as nearly 10,000 new cases have been reported in Virginia in the last two weeks.

Vaccine in Virginia

As of Aug. 4, at least 5,173,071 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 60.6% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,623,725 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 54.2% of Virginia’s population.

The Virginia Department of Health now tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated. This data is updated weekly on Friday.

As of July 30, there were 203,217 not fully vaccinated people who contracted COVID-19. Of those not fully vaccinated, there were 7,230 people hospitalized and 2,471 deaths.

In total for breakthrough cases, 1,566 fully vaccinated Virginians contracted COVID-19, 145 people were hospitalized and 42 people died.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The VDH says nearly 99% of the cases from the last two weeks are from unvaccinated Virginians and 100% of the hospitalizations and deaths were people who were not fully vaccinated.

