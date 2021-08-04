VDH: COVID-19 testing doubles since mid-July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reporting the most new cases of COVID-19 in a single day since April 13, but part of the reason for such a big increase could be that coronavirus testing has increased across the Commonwealth.

In May, local health districts reported low numbers of people coming to get tested for the coronavirus, but that has since changed.

On Wednesday, VDH Public Health Physician Specialist Brooke Rossheim said roughly 20,000 tests are getting administered every day across the Commonwealth.

“Great! I think maybe people are starting to take this a bit more seriously,” said Susanna Calvert, of the Richmond area.

That is one of a variety of reasons why VDH feels test numbers may be increasing. Other possible factors include:

People who may have symptoms of COVID-19 may be seeking testing

More people resuming activities, it’s possible they may have had close contact (or believe they may have had close contact) with someone known or suspected to have Covid-19

However, knowledge and concern about the delta variant may be a factor as well.

“I know with the variant… the rate is going up; I don’t blame people for going and getting tested,” said Sandy Cohen, of the Richmond area.

“COVID testing is really the eyes and ears for us in how we really doing with this pandemic,” Rossheim said.

Rossheim said the delta variant is becoming more common across Virginia.

Data published July 30, shows 322 delta COVID-19 cases across the state, compared to the beta and gamma variants, which have about half that number.

The rise in these cases is why VDH continues to push people to get tested.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, if you’re a close contact to someone with known COVID, we want you to get a test 3-5 days after the exposure,” Rossheim said. “If you’re negative, great, then we want you to wear a mask indoors for 14 days.”

The agency also recommends testing for anyone who is deemed a close contact.

“I’ve been wearing my mask because… even though I think I can come through it better, I don’t want to transmit it to someone else who might be vulnerable,” Calvert said.

The look of testing has also changed over the last year and half. Gone are the days of mass drive-thru and walk-up events.

From November through January, roughly 50,000 tests were being done daily, according to VDH. That number then significantly dropped along with fewer community events.

“We hit a low roughly in mid-June of about 10,000 tests a day,” Rossheim said.

Meanwhile, some locations are adding a price tag to these tests. While locations were charging for tests early on in the pandemic, health leaders say there are ways around having to fork over the money.

“We don’t want finances to get in the way,” Rossheim said. “There is plenty of free testing that’s out there.”

VDH created a COVID-19 testing site showing all the locations offering free testing.

“I think we should make this as easy as possible for people so that we can take care of the public health, and not just individual health,” Calvert said.

Taking care of community health is something state leaders are focusing on.

VDH once again stating the best way to put a dent in these new COVID-19 cases is for more citizens to get vaccinated.

