VCU to place registration hold on students who do not submit vaccination records

VCU Monroe Park campus
VCU Monroe Park campus(Georgia Geen, Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students who do not submit their vaccination records or complete the exemption process will have registration holds placed on their accounts.

The deadline to submit vaccination records was July 15, but it is not too late for students to submit them or received an exemption. Registration holds start on Aug. 16 for students who do not submit the needed information.

As of Aug. 3, more than 70 percent of students have submitted a vaccination record, and 2.7 percent have received religious or medical exemptions.

VCU said it continues to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus and in the Richmond area. Currently, masks are required on campus for any student, faculty or staff member who has not turned in a vaccination record.

Fall plans include course offerings through in-person, online and hybrid models.

More information on VCU’s vaccination progress can be found, here.

