Suspect accused of firing multiple shots at man in front of business arrested in S.C.

By Hannah Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police said the man accused of firing multiple shots at another man who was standing in front of a business was arrested in South Carolina.

Police were called around 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 3 for the report of shots fired in the area of Fall Hill Avenue.

Witnesses told police that a man and woman were having an argument while walking near the bus stop. The man then started to exchange words with another man standing in front of Manshu Check and Cash.

“The conversation escalated and the suspect fired multiple rounds towards the male standing in front of Manshu Check and Cash,” police said.

Police said the victim ran inside the store and was not harmed. A bullet did go through the store window.

The suspect, 25-year-old Rai’shon Delarge, of Stafford, was arrested in Florence, South Carolina. He is charged with the following:

  • Attempted murder, second degree (felony)
  • Attempted malicious mounding (felony)
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling (felony)
  • Discharge firearm within city limits (misdemeanor)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-373-3122.

