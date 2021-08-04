Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for man with cognitive impairment

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-777-1021.
Anyone with information is asked to call 703-777-1021.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for John Protopappas, 75, who was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday on John Wolford Road in Waterford.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve khaki button-down shirt and blue jeans.

Police said he may be driving a blue 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 with Virginia registration WNF-6981.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-777-1021.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
The latest map from the CDC shows Chesterfield, Petersburg, Hanover, New Kent, Dinwiddie, and...
News to Know for Aug. 2: High COVID transmission in area; Overnight shootings; Lawmakers meet for special session; Best weather of week
Lucia Whalen Bremer
More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school
Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash

Latest News

Richmond police vehicle
Richmond shooting leaves man fighting for life
Petersburg police investigate deadly shooting
Blood pressure being taken
UVA researchers discover essential blood pressure findings
The "Violins of Hope" exhibit is now on display at three Richmond museums, including the...
‘Music is one way we’re all united’: ‘Violins of Hope’ exhibit on display at 3 Richmond museums