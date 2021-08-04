Senior Alert issued for man with cognitive impairment
LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for John Protopappas, 75, who was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday on John Wolford Road in Waterford.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve khaki button-down shirt and blue jeans.
Police said he may be driving a blue 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 with Virginia registration WNF-6981.
Anyone with information is asked to call 703-777-1021.
