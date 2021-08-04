Senior Alert canceled for man with cognitive impairment
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been canceled for a man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said John Protopappas, 75, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday on John Wolford Road in Waterford.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve khaki button-down shirt and blue jeans.
Virginia State Police say Protopappas has been recovered.
