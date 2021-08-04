Senior Alert canceled for man with cognitive impairment

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been canceled for a man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said John Protopappas, 75, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday on John Wolford Road in Waterford.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve khaki button-down shirt and blue jeans.

Virginia State Police say Protopappas has been recovered.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.