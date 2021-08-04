Sales tax holiday weekend starts Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s once-a-year sales tax holiday is this weekend!

The sales tax holiday forgives the tax people would pay on school supplies, hurricanes, emergency preparedness items and certain energy-efficient appliances.

For school supplies, discounts will be on items that are under $20 and clothing under $100.

Larger savings are available for emergency preparedness items. Generators less than $1000 are included plus chainsaws that are $350 or less which also includes chainsaw accessories and other preparedness items under $60.

Energy Star and Water Sense products that are bought for homes also qualify as long as they cost $2500 or less. The full list is here.

The sales tax holiday runs from Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday. Aug. 8.

