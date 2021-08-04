Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RPS to host first ever Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair

The event will take place on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Marshall High School on...
The event will take place on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Marshall High School on 4225 Old Brook Road.(Richmond Public Schools)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will be hosting its 1st annual Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair this year.

Kids will be able to get free immunizations, physicals and community resources.

The event will take place on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Marshall High School on 4225 Old Brook Road.

For more information on immunization requirements, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Richmond couple arrested near US Capitol on firearm charges

Latest News

Vaccine
Vaccine mandate under consideration for City of Richmond employees
A federal eviction moratorium is now being extended for 60 days, but it has very specific...
CDC extends eviction mortarium for certain renters as COVID cases increase
State health leaders say the biggest challenges ahead are ensuring vaccine access to...
Northam joins Dr. Fauci, state health leaders for virtual discussion on vaccines
Northam joins Dr. Fauci, state health leaders for virtual discussion on vaccines
Northam joins Dr. Fauci, state health leaders for virtual discussion on vaccines