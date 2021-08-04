Healthcare Pros
Richmond shooting leaves man fighting for life

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A shooting in Richmond has left a man fighting for his life.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Newbourne Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said a man got himself to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

