Richmond shooting leaves man fighting for life
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A shooting in Richmond has left a man fighting for his life.
Officers were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Newbourne Street shortly after 9 p.m.
Police said a man got himself to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
