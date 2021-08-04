Richmond-Henrico Health District sees increase of COVID-19 cases in children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the number of COVID-19 cases climbing throughout the country, the Richmond-Henrico Health District is also seeing the virus impact more children.

The department is tracking the number of cases by age group within a four-week span.

For example, 65 COVID-19 cases were reported in children under the age of nine in Richmond between June 21 to July 19. This number jumped to 184 cases for the same age group of children between July 5 to Aug. 2.

Dr. Mark Marinello, medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, said they have not seen a big increase in patients coming to the hospital. However, Dr. Marinello believes this could change over the next few weeks when more kids go back to school.

“While we still have patients that are COVID positive coming into our hospital. At the current moment, the numbers have been rather low and steady,” he said. “I would anticipate over the next three to four weeks that we’re going to see an increase in the number of infections in our pediatric population.”

A recent report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association shows nearly 72,000 new pediatric cases last week, which is an increase from the 39,000 reported the previous week.

“I think as children get back together, as we get back to school, that it’s naturally going to happen,” said Dr. Marinello.

As more kids prepare to go back to school, Dr. Marinello says parents should monitor their child’s health.

“If you feel ill, if you have a fever, if your children are showing signs of a respiratory illness, they shouldn’t go to school,” he said.

Dr. Marinello says the best way to protect kids who are not qualified to receive a COVID-19 shot is for everyone 12 and older to get their vaccine.

“While the kids aren’t vaccinated, those that are around them, if they’re protected, they’ll end up protecting the kids as well,” Dr. Marinello said.

On Thursday, there will be a health fair at John Marshall High School where kids can get their COVID-19 shot, if they’re eligible to receive it, from 10-5 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 clinics in our area, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.