Richmond fire crews battle flames on Commerce Road twice in one night

No reports of injuries at the scene
Smoke visible from the interstate as crews battle second fire on Commerce Road
Smoke visible from the interstate as crews battle second fire on Commerce Road
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire crews had to battle flames twice in one night along the same part of Commerce Road.

Officials say they were called out around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a mini trailer caught on fire. They were able to knock it down, and no one was hurt.

Then about an hour and a half later, another fire sparked outside a nearby building that contains tires. Crews spent a few hours on scene getting the flames under control, and keeping them from getting to the woods.

There are no reports that anyone was hurt. Investigators are still working to find out what sparked the flames.

