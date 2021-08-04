Police search for suspect accused of firing multiple shots at man in front of business

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are searching for a man accused of firing multiple shots at another man who was standing in front of a business.

Police were called around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of shots fired in the area of Fall Hill Avenue.

Witnesses told police that a man and woman were having an argument while walking near the bus stop. The man then started to exchange words with another man standing in front of Manshu Check and Cash.

“The conversation escalated and the suspect fired multiple rounds towards the male standing in front of Manshu Check and Cash,” police said.

Police said the victim ran inside the store and was not harmed. A bullet did go through the store window.

Detectives say that the incident was not random or planned. Officials also do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-373-3122.

