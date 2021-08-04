Petersburg homicide suspect arrested in North Carolina

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a homicide suspect has been arrested in North Carolina.

The deadly shooting happened in the 500 block of Mingea Street around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in Petersburg.

Shawn Kirkland, 29, of Petersburg, was arrested in Chapel Hill with the help of Petersburg law enforcement partners.

Police said the victim in the Aug. 3 shooting was identified as Corey Seward, 32, of Petersburg.

Kirkland is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held pending extradition back to Petersburg.

@PBurgpolice are @ the 500 blk of Mingea St where a death Investigation is underway following a shooting. We are in the early stages of the investigation & are asking the public for help. If anyone has any information please contact us @ (804)861-1212 or @ https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) August 3, 2021

