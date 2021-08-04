Petersburg homicide suspect arrested in North Carolina
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a homicide suspect has been arrested in North Carolina.
The deadly shooting happened in the 500 block of Mingea Street around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in Petersburg.
Shawn Kirkland, 29, of Petersburg, was arrested in Chapel Hill with the help of Petersburg law enforcement partners.
Police said the victim in the Aug. 3 shooting was identified as Corey Seward, 32, of Petersburg.
Kirkland is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held pending extradition back to Petersburg.
