Petersburg homicide suspect arrested in North Carolina

Shawn Kirkland
Shawn Kirkland(Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a homicide suspect has been arrested in North Carolina.

The deadly shooting happened in the 500 block of Mingea Street around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in Petersburg.

Shawn Kirkland, 29, of Petersburg, was arrested in Chapel Hill with the help of Petersburg law enforcement partners.

Police said the victim in the Aug. 3 shooting was identified as Corey Seward, 32, of Petersburg.

Kirkland is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held pending extradition back to Petersburg.

