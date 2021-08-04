Pair of overnight fires in Richmond determined to be arson

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department Investigations Unit has determined that a pair of overnight fires were arsons.

RFD was called around 12:21 a.m. to the 2100 block of Commerce Road for a building fire.

At the scene, crews saw heavy flames and smoke coming from a vacant metal storage building.

While firefighters were to put out the blaze, a large pile of tires was found in the back of the building.

Crews then used foam to smother and put out the flames. It was under control shortly after 1 a.m.

RFD said an investigator responded due to the fire since it was the second one in the same location within two hours.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, crews also responded to a shed that was on fire. It was quickly put out.

