Pair of overnight fires in Richmond determined to be arson
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department Investigations Unit has determined that a pair of overnight fires were arsons.
RFD was called around 12:21 a.m. to the 2100 block of Commerce Road for a building fire.
At the scene, crews saw heavy flames and smoke coming from a vacant metal storage building.
While firefighters were to put out the blaze, a large pile of tires was found in the back of the building.
Crews then used foam to smother and put out the flames. It was under control shortly after 1 a.m.
RFD said an investigator responded due to the fire since it was the second one in the same location within two hours.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, crews also responded to a shed that was on fire. It was quickly put out.
