News to Know for August 4: New eviction ban issued; Overnight fires; Cloudy, scattered showers

Few Scattered Showers

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially eastern and southeastern VA during the morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Overnight Richmond Fires

Richmond fire crews had to battle flames twice in one night along the same part of Commerce Road.

Officials say they were called out around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a mini trailer caught on fire. They were able to knock it down, and no one was hurt.

Then about an hour and a half later, another fire sparked outside a nearby building that contains tires.

Crews spent a few hours on scene getting the flames under control, and keeping them from getting to the woods.

Deadly Petersburg Shooting

Petersburg police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Mingea Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the is a victim is a 33-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-861-1212.

New Eviction Ban

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.

The ban announced Tuesday could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid.

New guidelines have come down from the CDC to help keep struggling renters in their homes during the pandemic.

Under the current guidelines, a renter would have to be living in an area that’s experiencing high levels of coronavirus cases. The protection wouldn’t be automatic; the renter would have to actively pursue assistance.

Vaccine Mandates For City Employees?

The City of Richmond is considering a vaccine mandate for all city employees.

The new policy details are still coming together and will be announced Wednesday.

This comes as many look to deal with the next chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The potential change comes as a direct result of what the city is seeing in its own ranks, including a growing number of infections likely due to the delta variant and concern for children in the classroom.

Reminder: Deadline For Vaccine Shots

The clock is ticking for parents to get their children 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.

August 4 is the last day for Richmond and Henrico students to get vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children in this age group.

The two doses must be given 21 days apart, and you have to wait 2 weeks to be considered fully vaccinated.

RPS Health Fair

Richmond Public Schools will be hosting its 1st annual Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair this year.

Kids will be able to get free immunizations, physicals and community resources.

The event will take place on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Marshall High School on 4225 Old Brook Road.

For more information on immunization requirements, click here.

Final Thought

Don’t be ashamed of your story it will inspire others - Unknown

