National Night Out events held across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday was the annual National Night Out, where police departments across the area came together with the communities they serve.

Multiple events were held across the region, including one at Richmond Raceway.

Henrico Police Chief Eric English joined Governor Ralph Northam to kick off the events.

National Night Out’s goal is to bring police and neighbors together.

The children need to know them also; that they’re there to help everybody, not to be afraid of police...They’re afraid. They’ve seen so much, and they’re really there to help,” said Barbra Claiborne, who attended the event.

The annual event also helps police officers and the public work together to heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention.

