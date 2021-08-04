NASCAR reinstates indoor mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR is adjusting its COVID-19 protocols as coronavirus cases make their latest surge.

The sport announced that all personnel will be required to wear a face mask when indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status. That policy will take effect beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen.

NASCAR says that areas where this mandate applies include haulers, media centers, infield care centers, restrooms, race control and suites.

Face coverings will not be required outdoors, provided that individuals can avoid extended periods of close contact.

This policy will be in place when the sport visits Richmond Raceway on September 10 and 11.

