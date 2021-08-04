Miniature horse rescued of Route 288
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Animal Service, Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County police all worked together to capture a runaway miniature horse.
The horse running along Route 288.
Thanks to a joint effort between @CCPDVa, @VSPPIO, and @ccpdanimalsvcs we were able to get this miniature hose that was running loose on Rt 288 back home safe and sound. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/VrkH0f6zRc— Chesterfield Animal Services (@ccpdanimalsvcs) August 4, 2021
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.