Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Christine Weston Chandler
Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico
Austin Daniel, arrested and charged with DUI
Man charged with DUI, police identify victim in Henrico crash
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Richmond couple arrested near US Capitol on firearm charges

Latest News

RFD was called around 12:21 a.m. to the 2100 block of Commerce Road for a building fire.
Pair of overnight fires in Richmond determined to be arson
The Children's Hospital of Richmond discusses COVID-19 case in kids and the prevention measures...
Richmond-Henrico Health District sees increase of COVID-19 cases in children
The Virginia Department of Health is currently seeing roughly 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day.
VDH: COVID-19 testing doubles since mid-July
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th